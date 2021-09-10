Sept. 10, 2021: The Impact Of 9/11 On Maine Politics, CMP Expands Political Operation

In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— The impact of 9/11 on Maine's politics

— Pro-corridor group hires LePage’s former spox while CMP expands its political operation

— Sen. Angus King a key figure in ATF nominee withdrawal

— The latest developments in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.