Maine's Political Pulse

Sept. 17, 2021: Ready Or Not, Maine's Race For Governor Is Coming

Published September 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— Sketching the battleground for the gubernatorial race
— Gov. Mills eyes ways to fight lobster regulations
— Vaccinated Dem leaders hit with COVID-19
— Clock ticking on redistricting panel
— Maine’s tobacco tax debate foreshadows the one in Congress

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

