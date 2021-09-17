Sept. 17, 2021: Ready Or Not, Maine's Race For Governor Is Coming

In this week’s Political Pulse podcast:

— Sketching the battleground for the gubernatorial race

— Gov. Mills eyes ways to fight lobster regulations

— Vaccinated Dem leaders hit with COVID-19

— Clock ticking on redistricting panel

— Maine’s tobacco tax debate foreshadows the one in Congress

