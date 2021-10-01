© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

Oct. 1, 2021: The group still trying to convince Troy Jackson to primary Gov. Janet Mills

Published October 1, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this week’s Political Pulse:

— The unorthodox effort to draft the “Bernie Sanders of Maine” to challenge Gov. Janet Mills
— Golden irks Democrats (again)
— Maine completes redistricting

Did you know there is a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse
Stay Connected