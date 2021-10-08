© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

Oct. 8, 2021: How the Maine CDC’s ill-fated stand against ‘advocacy journalists’ backfired

Published October 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT
In this week’s Political Pulse:

Maine CDC bars, unbars advocacy orgs from briefings
— New Hampshire governor stumps for LePage
— Spending in the corridor fight
— A temporary deal in the debt debate

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

