© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

Oct. 15, 2021: Mills stands her ground as GOP intensifies pressure on the health care worker vaccine mandate

Published October 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this week’s Political Pulse:

— Gov. Mills rips GOP as it intensifies vaccine mandate critique
— Pingree joins bid to expand SCOTUS
— Biden eyes Gulf of Maine for offshore wind development

Did you know there is a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Tags

Maine's Political PulsePolitical Pulse
Stay Connected