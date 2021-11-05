© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

Nov. 5, 2021: Parsing Maine election results — while looking ahead to the next one

Published November 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT
In this week's Political Pulse: A comprehensive list of news and notes from Election Day and beyond.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse
