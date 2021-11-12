Nov. 12, 2021: Golden lauds passage of infrastructure bill, but intra-party spat isn’t over
In this week’s Political Pulse:
— How Biden’s Build Back Better bill is dividing Golden’s centrists and progressives
— The infrastructure bill creates transmission corridors in the “national interest”
— Pot bust reignites crop tracking debate for medical providers
— How the FEC just opened the door to more foreign influence in ballot campaigns.
