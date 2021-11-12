© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

Nov. 12, 2021: Golden lauds passage of infrastructure bill, but intra-party spat isn’t over

Published November 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST
In this week’s Political Pulse:

— How Biden’s Build Back Better bill is dividing Golden’s centrists and progressives
— The infrastructure bill creates transmission corridors in the “national interest”
— Pot bust reignites crop tracking debate for medical providers
— How the FEC just opened the door to more foreign influence in ballot campaigns.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

