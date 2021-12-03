Dec. 3, 2021: A GOP governor bolstered Maine abortion rights. If Roe is gutted, those protections will stand — for now
In this week's Political Pulse:
— The trajectory of the abortion battle as Maine braces for Supreme Court’s decision
— Collins, Kavanaugh and codifying Roe
— Gideon’s campaign cash
— Lawmaker who fought pandemic precautions quits.
Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.