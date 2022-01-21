© 2022 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

Jan. 21, 2022: Mills and LePage fundraising totals are just a hint of the coming deluge

Published January 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
In this week’s Political Pulse:
— A 2022 gubernatorial race that's expected to shatter state spending records
— Consumer-owned utility effort falls short – for now
— Run Troy Run is officially done
— A new bill aimed at campaign spending reporting

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

