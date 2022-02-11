Feb. 11, 2022: The key promises in Janet Mills' State of the State address
In this week’s Political Pulse:
— A recap of Mills' State of the State address
— Collins says its “absurd” to call Jan. 6 riot “legitimate political discourse"
— An early nod to protect election workers
— Delays on case of doc accused of COVID misinfo
— The latest on tribal sovereignty proposals
Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.