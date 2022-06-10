© 2022 Maine Public
Maine's Political Pulse

June 10, 2022: Former Gov. Paul LePage says Maine elections hard to rig, on heels of unfounded ballot-stuffing claims

Published June 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
In this week’s Pulse:
—LePage walks fine line between fraud claims and discouraging voter turnout
—Rep. Jared Golden joins GOP to oppose gun-control bill
—Primary election watch
—The Maine connection in clash of foreign agents

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller and Steve Mistler. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

