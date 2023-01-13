© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

Jan. 13, 2023: Mills’ $10.3 billion, two-year budget revives perennial tax versus spending debate

Published January 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

As expected, Gov. Janet Mills didn’t propose sweeping new initiatives or massive expansions of existing programs as part of her two-year budget proposal. Instead, it was the total dollar figure of the governor’s budget proposal — $10.3 billion — that drew the most initial attention.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed andrecorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse