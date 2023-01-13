Jan. 13, 2023: Mills’ $10.3 billion, two-year budget revives perennial tax versus spending debate

As expected, Gov. Janet Mills didn’t propose sweeping new initiatives or massive expansions of existing programs as part of her two-year budget proposal. Instead, it was the total dollar figure of the governor’s budget proposal — $10.3 billion — that drew the most initial attention.

