Maine's Political Pulse

Jan. 20, 2023: Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge

Published January 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed andrecorded by Rob Holt.

