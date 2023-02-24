© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's Political Pulse

Feb. 24, 2023: Recapping a quiet week in Maine politics — aside from Angus King's 'Twitter Files' run in

Published February 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
Notwithstanding independent U.S. Sen. Angus King’s inclusion in the very online “Twitter Files” hullabaloo, the final full week of February was relatively quiet in Maine politics. For that reason, this week’s edition of the Pulse will be brief as we empty the notebook.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse