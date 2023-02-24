Feb. 24, 2023: Recapping a quiet week in Maine politics — aside from Angus King's 'Twitter Files' run in

Notwithstanding independent U.S. Sen. Angus King’s inclusion in the very online “Twitter Files” hullabaloo, the final full week of February was relatively quiet in Maine politics. For that reason, this week’s edition of the Pulse will be brief as we empty the notebook.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.