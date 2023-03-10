© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's Political Pulse

March 10, 2023: Wabanaki leaders to deliver 'State of the Tribes' address for first time in two decades

Published March 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST
The address comes after several years of what tribal leaders say has been measurable progress on issues important to their communities. But those leaders could also use the address to continue their push for greater self-government and state recognition of tribal sovereignty.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

