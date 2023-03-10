March 10, 2023: Wabanaki leaders to deliver 'State of the Tribes' address for first time in two decades
The address comes after several years of what tribal leaders say has been measurable progress on issues important to their communities. But those leaders could also use the address to continue their push for greater self-government and state recognition of tribal sovereignty.
Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.