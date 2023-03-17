March 17, 2023: Wounds old — and new — spotlighted in historic tribal address to Maine Legislature
In many ways the address mirrored the first one that took place 21 years ago. This time, however, the tribes addressed state lawmakers who are far more receptive to their main goal — greater self-governance — than the legislators who preceded them.
