May 5, 2023: How opponents are hoping to defeat Gov. Janet Mills’ abortion rights expansion bill

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ bill expanding abortion access beyond the state’s current fetal viability restriction appears poised for passage in the Maine Legislature. But it has also energized abortion opponents, who might test voters’ willingness to overturn it if it passes.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital news reporter Esta Pratt-Kielley. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

