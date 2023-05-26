© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's Political Pulse

May 26, 2023: How a federal debt default might affect Maine

Published May 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Mills administration says it’s preparing for the possibility that the U.S. government will default on its debt, an outcome that it says will have “serious implications” for the state economy and Maine residents.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

