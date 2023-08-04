© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Aug. 4, 2023: Why a donation by a deep-pocketed conservative group could intensify dark money battle in Maine

Published August 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
The $50,000 donation from The Concord Fund, formerly known as the Judicial Crisis Network, appears to be the first publicly disclosed contribution to a Maine PAC from the group, which is associated with a network of nonprofits connected to Leonard Leo, the chairman of the Federalist Society.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by State House correspondent Kevin Miller and chief political correspondent Steve Mistler, and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

