Maine's Political Pulse

Sept. 14, 2023: What you need to know about Question 2, which would ban foreign electioneering in Maine elections

Published September 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Question 2 aims to close a loophole in state law that currently allows companies and organizations owned by foreign governments to spend money to influence voters on state referendums. In doing so, it taps two populist sentiments about U.S. elections: first, that money plays an outsize role in determining outcomes, and second, that entities controlled by foreign governments should not be allowed to influence voters.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

