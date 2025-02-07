Feb. 7, 2025: For years, RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine rhetoric has found receptive ears in Maine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has continued to push the long debunked claim that childhood vaccines cause autism. He has also argued that the COVID-19 vaccine was part of an elite plot to prolong the pandemic and shun other unproven or debunked remedies.

