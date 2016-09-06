Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum
Fridays on Maine Public Radio at 1:55 pm & 7:55 pm | Maine Public Classical 11:55 am & 4:55 pm
Poems from Here creates a momentary community of speaker and listeners, where vibrant language slows time down and helps us to pay attention to our world.
Latest Episodes
Today’s poem is an excerpt from Stuart Little by E. B. White one of Maine's preeminent writers who lived in Brooklin, Maine.
Today’s poem is "Tender Talk" by Leonore Hildebrandt. She is the author of the poetry collections Where You Happen to Be, The Work at Hand, and The Next…
Today’s poem is “Boulder” by Sidney Wade. Her eighth collection of poems, Deep Gossip: New & Selected Poems, was published by Johns Hopkins University…
Today’s poem is “Glukopikron” by Katherine Hagopian Berry. Her work has appeared in the Café Review, Deep Water, A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on…
Today’s poem is "We Are Just Three Mouths," by Julia Bouwsma. Julia lives off-the-grid in the mountains of western Maine, where she is a poet, farmer,…
Today’s poem is “Go with the Sun” by Jacqueline Moore. She was born in Greenwich Village in 1926 and has lived in London, Warsaw, and Boston, where she…
Today’s poem is “Solemnity” by Myronn Hardy. He is the author of, most recently, Radioactive Starlings, published by Princeton University Press (2017).…
Today’s poem is “Late Tension” by Audrey Bohanan. Her latest book is Any Keep or Contour (2019) and her poems have recently appeared in Birmingham Poetry…
Today’s poem is “Loon Stabs Eagle through the Heart the Same Week George Floyd is Murdered” by Meghan Sterling. She’s the co-editor of the anthology, A…
Today’s poem is “I Wrote This Poem for You” by Reza Jalali. He’s a former refugee from Kurdistan, Iran, writes fiction and poetry. He teaches at the…