Biden Highlights Maine's Poor Bridges, Roads In Push For $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

The administration of President Joe Biden has outlined some of Maine's top infrastructure needs as part of a state-by-state public relations campaign for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

A fact sheet published by the White House notes that Maine received a C-minus in its report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which found that more than 300 bridges and 1,400 miles of road are in poor condition.

The White House also highlighted upcoming public transportation, drinking water, housing, broadband and child care investments that are included in the president's plan.

However, the fact sheet does not outline how much Maine would receive under Biden's plan.

Biden has invited input from Republican members of Congress to offer their ideas, but there's a growing sense that GOP support will be elusive because of the size of the spending package and its wide array of investments.

Democrats have discussed using a parliamentary maneuver in the Senate to pass the plan along party lines this summer.

