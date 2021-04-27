Maine Lawmakers Propose Raft Of Bills To Address Housing Crisis

Lawmakers and advocates are urging support for a package of bills that are aimed at addressing what they say is a housing crisis, particularly for low-income Mainers.

At a State House press conference, supporters characterized the housing crisis as having many components, from the lack of availability and affordability to specialized housing needs for the homeless.

Democratic state Rep. Victoria Morales of South Portland says the bills also address the cost of construction and renovation, and the challenges facing low-income Mainers.

"How to provide better housing assistance, eviction prevention and discrimination prevention for the 141,000 Maine people living in poverty," she says.

There are more than $100 million in bonding requests in the package of bills, as well as an increase in the real estate transfer tax and several million dollars for emergency shelters.