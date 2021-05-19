© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Politics

Maine Delegation Raising Concerns About Reported Cuts To Navy Destroyer Construction

Maine Public | By Keith Shortall
Published May 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT
39571147704_eecfd2d116_k.jpg
MC3 Kaysee Lohmann/U.S. Navy
/
Navy Media Content Operations
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) accompanies USNS Arctic (T-AO) during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is underway for composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX), which evaluates the strike group's ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, ultimately certifying the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group for deployment. (Atlantic Ocean/Feb. 12, 2018)

All four members of Maine's Congressional Delegation are raising concerns about recent news reports that the Department of Defense is reducing its request for construction of DDG-51 destroyers from two ships to one in the next fiscal year.

In a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday the delegation says the reduction would be a significant deviation from the current multiyear contract between the Navy and the two shipyards that build the class, including Bath Iron Works.

They say it would harm the shipyard industrial base and its workforce, which has been trying to increase capacity and efficiency over the past several years.

“Stability and predictability are crucial to maintaining a healthy shipbuilding industrial base, which the Navy has identified as a “national security imperative that must be steadily supported, and grown, to maintain a skilled workforce," the statement said.

The statement also expresses concern that the reduction would send the wrong message to China and hinder the Navy’s ability to deter Chinese military and economic aggression in the future. The letter points out to the president that Congress directed the Navy to expand its current fleet of fewer than 300 ships to 355, which the delegation says is a threshold that China has already surpassed.

"As you observed in your first speech to Congress last month, the United States is ‘in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st Century',” the Maine Delegation continued. “If the United States is to safeguard its future, we must continue to make vital investments in our military and especially our Navy.”

The Navy has not officially announced a reduction in its DDG-51 destroyer procurement, but is scheduled to release its budget later this month.

Keith Shortall
Keith grew up in Thomaston, Maine, and graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982, majoring in philosophy. He began his career in commercial broadcasting in Portland, before moving to Maine Public in 1989. Keith has taken on a number of roles at Maine Public and is the primary editor of Maine news and feature stories aired on Maine Public Radio, and TV news specials including election debates and the annual live State of the State address. Keith is the host and producer of the weekly political roundtable Across the Aisle and on occasion takes the host chair for the daily call-in news program Maine Calling.
