Politics

Senate Vote Brings Maine One Step Closer To Having Paid Family Leave Policy

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 4, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A proposal to create a commission to develop a paid family medical leave policy in Maine has moved closer to becoming a reality.

The Maine Senate voted in favor of the proposal Thursday. The commission would be tasked with studying the best way to implement the medical leave policy.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry crafted the proposal, which passed by a count of 23-11 with some bipartisan support.

Daughtry said the proposal addresses the fact many workers are "forced to choose between financial security and personal and family wellness."

