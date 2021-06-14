Sen. Collins: Bipartisan Group Is Bringing New Infrastructure Proposal To White House

Sen. Susan Collins says the bipartisan group she's working with on an infrastructure bill has reached a compromise they're taking to the White House.

On Face the Nation last night, she said her group's proposal includes some details not included in other attempts at a compromise that will appeal to President Joe Biden.

"It includes provisions for resiliency. For strengthening the materials we use to build our roads and bridges. And to strengthen our electrical infrastructure. It includes some energy provisions that are important to this administration and to many of our members as well," she said.

Collins says paying for the plan wouldn't include a gas tax increase or an attempt to undo the 2017 tax reform bill. But it does include repurposing unspent COVID-19 relief funds.

"There would be a provision for electric vehicles to pay their fair share of our roads and bridges. Right now they are literally free riders because they're not paying any gas tax," she said.

The compromise would include $579 billion in new spending over five years, according to Face the Nation.