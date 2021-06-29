Maine Lawmakers To Consider Largest Single Bond In State History

Members of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee have sent a $146.8 million bond proposal to the full legislature, combining three proposals into the largest single bond in state history.

The largest components of the package are $100 million for transportation projects, $40 million for the land for Maine’s future Program and $6.8 million for National Guard facilities. University of Maine at Farmington political science professor Jim Melcher has studied the history of bond referenda in Maine and says he believes voters would be likely to approve the borrowing if it makes the November ballot.

“Transportation bonds tend to do very well, conservation bonds do well because hunters, fishermen and hikers all think that is something I can use," Melcher says.

Melcher says National Guard bonds also have done well with the voters. He says while this is the largest-ever single bond, voters approved four separate measures in 2018 that totaled $200 million.

“All three on their own would I think be heavy, heavy favorites to win. It is less money overall than some previous bills. In 2018 the state , in separate bond proposals sought to borrow two hundred million dollars," Melcher says.

