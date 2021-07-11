Maine To Help More At-Risk Students Get High School Diplomas

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is close to enacting a law that would make it easier for students to attain a high school diploma after going through a disruption to their education.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Nate Libby, would change state law to help such students build a portfolio for high school graduation. Libby said such disruptions can include living in foster care, experiencing homelessness or relocating schools.

The Maine Department of Education testified in favor of the proposal, which the Maine Senate sent to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in early July. The education department said the proposal could potentially help thousands of students in Maine.

Libby said “homeless youth experience around a 30 percent drop in graduation rates compared with the regular state average for high school students.” He said his proposal would curb that.

