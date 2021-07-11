© 2021 Maine Public
Sen. Collins Wants To Ensure Insurance Covers Congenital Defects

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT
Susan Collins, Rob Portman
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, followed by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, emerges from an elevator at the Senate as she and other bipartisan infrastructure negotiators continue their work behind closed-doors, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine’s Republican senator is getting behind a push to make sure treatments for people born with congenital birth defects are covered by health insurance.

Sen. Susan Collins said the proposal, which she has cosponsored, would make sure plans cover “medically necessary services related to a patient’s anomaly or birth defect, including any serious dental and oral-related procedures that are necessary to maintain health and overall function.”

Collins said one Maine family received a bill for almost $100,000 for their daughter’s dental procedures, and she wants to prevent those kind of cost burdens in the future.

Collins’ office said about 4% of U.S. children are born with congenital anomalies or birth defects that affect their lives. Many suffer from oral problems such as a cleft lip or palate. Congenital anomalies and birth defects can also cause problems for vision and hearing as well as skeletal defects.

The proposal is co-sponsored by a large group of bipartisan senators.

