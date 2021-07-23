© 2021 Maine Public
Politics

Sen. King: Draft Defense Bill Includes 2nd Destroyer That Could Be Build By Bath Iron Works

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT
The National Defense Authorization Act budget will include authorization for a second DDG-51 destroyer, as opposed to just the one in the Navy's budget request.

Sen. Angus King, who sits on the Armed Services Committee made the announcement Friday.

King says in a written statement that the $3.7 billion authorization for two ships is in line with the multiyear procurement contract previously agreed to by the Navy and the two shipyards that construct battleships, one of which is Bath Iron Works.

King says the act also contains supports for projects at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

In addition, the act authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for service members and civilian workers at the Department of Defense, and provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
