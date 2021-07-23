Sen. King: Draft Defense Bill Includes 2nd Destroyer That Could Be Build By Bath Iron Works

The National Defense Authorization Act budget will include authorization for a second DDG-51 destroyer, as opposed to just the one in the Navy's budget request.

Sen. Angus King, who sits on the Armed Services Committee made the announcement Friday.

King says in a written statement that the $3.7 billion authorization for two ships is in line with the multiyear procurement contract previously agreed to by the Navy and the two shipyards that construct battleships, one of which is Bath Iron Works.

King says the act also contains supports for projects at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

In addition, the act authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for service members and civilian workers at the Department of Defense, and provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave.