Politics

Commission Will Study How To Implement Maine's New Paid Family Leave Policy

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A commission in Maine is going to study ways to implement a paid family medical leave policy for the state.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill about the proposal into law earlier in July.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, called for a commission that will hear from workers, employers, caregivers and others before proposing a statewide family leave system for Maine. The commission is expected to provide recommendations by January 2022.

Tags

Politicspaid family leave
Associated Press
