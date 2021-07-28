Commission Will Study How To Implement Maine's New Paid Family Leave Policy

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A commission in Maine is going to study ways to implement a paid family medical leave policy for the state.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill about the proposal into law earlier in July.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry, called for a commission that will hear from workers, employers, caregivers and others before proposing a statewide family leave system for Maine. The commission is expected to provide recommendations by January 2022.