Stolen Weed, Livestock Removal, And A Recall Vote In A Southern Maine Town

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Residents in the Maine town of Lebanon are going to vote whether to recall several town leaders in a flap that grew out of the select board chairman's decision to take a farmer's pot plants.

Farmer Eric Kelley accused Select Board Chairman Charles Russell Jr. and board member Ernest "Butch" Lizotte Jr. of swiping $100,000 worth of plants while he was in jail.

In addition, local animal control officers took his livestock.

District Attorney Kathryn Slattery confirmed there was an investigation that focused on possible theft but no charges were brought.

The recall vote is Tuesday.

