Maine officials say voter turnout 'far exceeds' other referendum-only elections

Mainers are voting Tuesday on two referendum questions and a bond package, in addition to local ballot measures.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says turnout is not as high as last November, but it is higher than previous referendum-only elections.

"So, for example, with absentee ballots, as of Monday afternoon, when we counted how many absentee ballots had already come in, it was more than 96,000 Mainers, and that far exceeds anything we've seen in a referendum-only election," she says.

Bellows says another 20,000 absentee ballots that were requested haven't yet been returned by voters. Those ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.