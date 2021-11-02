© 2021 Maine Public
Politics

Maine officials say voter turnout 'far exceeds' other referendum-only elections

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
IMG_6976.jpg
Mark Simpson
/
Maine Public
Voters wait in line in South Portland on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021.

This story will be updated.

Mainers are voting Tuesday on two referendum questions and a bond package, in addition to local ballot measures.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says turnout is not as high as last November, but it is higher than previous referendum-only elections.

"So, for example, with absentee ballots, as of Monday afternoon, when we counted how many absentee ballots had already come in, it was more than 96,000 Mainers, and that far exceeds anything we've seen in a referendum-only election," she says.

Bellows says another 20,000 absentee ballots that were requested haven't yet been returned by voters. Those ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

