© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

A hand recount will now determine the winner of a tied Portland City Council race

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST
PXL_20211104_140344765.jpg
Robbie Feinberg
/
Maine Public
Brandon Mazer (left) won a tied Portland City Council race after City Clerk Katherine Jones randomly drew his card from a bowl on Nov. 4, 2021. His opponent, Roberto Rodriguez (facing away), has requested a recount.

A hand recount will determine the winner of a Portland City Council race

A hand recount is underway in Portland Tuesday in a city council election that finished in a tie last week.

Roberto Rodriguez initially received the most votes in the four-person race. But after votes were distributed following two rounds of ranked-choice runoffs, Brandon Mazer and Rodriguez ended up tied with 8,529 votes each.

Last Friday, Mazer was declared the winner after the city clerk drew names from a bowl. Rodriguez then requested a recount.

The city began that process at 8am on Tuesday, and the recount will continue into Wednesday, if needed.

Tags

PoliticsPortland
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg