The Maine Legislature will continue holding virtual committee meetings in January

The Maine Legislature will continue holding virtual committee meetings because of the ongoing pandemic when lawmakers return to Augusta next month.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Senate President Troy Jackson have scheduled two, in-person floor sessions for the full Legislature in January. But at least for the month of January, committees will meet virtually as the state experiences record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases and braces for an even bigger potential post-holiday surge.

Most committee have met virtually since the spring of 2020. All meetings are streamed online, and the public can participate by video conference, telephone or by submitting written testimony. And while the State House remains open to the public, all visitors must wear masks or other face coverings while in public spaces.

Fecteau and Jackson say they plan to evaluate the situation on a regular basis.