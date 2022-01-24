Lawmakers pledge bipartisanship in returning budget surplus to Mainers

Democratic and Republican leaders in the Maine Legislature are pledging to work together on returning a portion of a projected state surplus to Maine taxpayers. But the two sides have different ideas for how to do it.

Lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue next month after Gov. Janet Mills unveils her proposal for a projected budget surplus that could exceed $800 million. House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat, expressed interest during Monday's Maine Calling program in another round of one-time payments to taxpayers. But Fecteau also wants to devote a portion of the surplus to affordable housing and other needs.

"I think it's really important that we recognize that some of these dollars, some of this surplus revenue, can be used to address some of the biggest needs that our state faces. And I think we can find a balance between doing all of those things," he says.

The Republican leader in the Maine Senate, Jeffrey Timberlake, says he prefers tax cuts over one-time checks, although his caucus members are open to discussion. And he says Republicans also want the surplus used to address a longstanding staffing crisis that has forced numerous nursing homes to permanently close.