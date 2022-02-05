Donna Doore, an Augusta Democrat, was second Maine lawmaker to die in one week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The first of two sitting Maine lawmakers to die within a week is being laid to rest this weekend.

A funeral Mass was scheduled Saturday for the late Rep. John Tuttle Jr. of Sanford, who died on Jan. 27, four days before the death of Rep. Donna Doore, of Augusta. Both were 70.

At Doore's request, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.

The deaths of Doore and Tuttle, both Democrats, doesn't affect the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Special elections to fill the seats have not been scheduled.