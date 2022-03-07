Janet Mills set to launch reelection campaign

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills could formalize her reelection campaign as early as Tuesday.

According to a source close to the governor, Mills will soon announce her bid for a second term in what could be a head-to-head matchup with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Mills' campaign has been active for more than a year and raising money for a hotly contested race that's expected to draw spending from groups that can spend unlimited cash to influence the contest.

Her campaign teased a “big announcement” in a message to supporters over the weekend.

Mills became the first woman elected governor of Maine in 2018, winning a three-way contest and the first outright majority since former Gov. Angus King did it in 1998 and the first nonincumbent to do so since 1966.

Her victory also came during a Democratic wave election.

Mills is expected to have tough reelection fight this time as LePage and Republicans attempt to attack her pandemic response while trying to tie her to President Joe Biden, whose favorability has fallen since the 2020 election.