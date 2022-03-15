Congressman Jared Golden tests positive for COVID-19

Maine Congressman Jared Golden has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Golden says he has mild symptoms and plans to isolate at home this week while voting by proxy, which is currently allowed under House rules. The 39-year-old is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID. He is currently in his second term representing Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Several other Democratic members of Congress who attended a caucus retreat in Philadelphia last week have disclosed positive test results in recent days. But a spokesman for Golden says the Maine Democrat did not attend the event.