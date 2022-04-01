© 2022 Maine Public
Politics

Sen. King says he will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published April 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine says he'll support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, King said that he met with Jackson on Thursday. He said he's pleased that Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, would be the first Black woman and first former public defender on the high court.

King is an independent who caucuses with Democrats. Maine's other U.S. Senator, Susan Collins, became the first Republican to endorse Jackson's confirmation earlier this week.

With the Senate split 50/50 between the Democratic and Republican caucuses, King’s support, along with Collins and independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, could allow Jackson to be confirmed by the Senate without a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

