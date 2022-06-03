King says he supports "commonsense measures" on gun reform

In an address last night, President Joe Biden demanded that Congress take up gun reform in the wake of several recent mass shootings.

U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine said commonsense measures that don't infringe on 2nd Amendment rights include universal background checks, limiting magazine sizes, and increasing the age to buy a weapon. King said Congress came close to passing gun reform after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 that left 26 people dead, including 20 children. He said that bill failed to get out of Congress and it's time for real gun reform.

"We've got to protect constitutional right, use due process. We just can't keep sacrificing children as we have in the last several weeks," King said.

King said Maine's yellow flag law has been effective at keeping guns out of the wrong hands and Congress will take up a similar measure next week. He said it's time Republican Leadership got on board with widely popular measures that keep guns out of the wrong hands.