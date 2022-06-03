Students march through Portland to demand that Susan Collins back an assault weapons ban

Students walked out of several Portland-area schools this morning to protest gun violence and demand Congressional action.

The group of roughly 200 students marched through downtown Portland before converging outside of Maine Sen. Susan Collins' Portland office, where they demanded the Republican Senator take action to ban assault-style weapons.

"Because of your negligence, because of your poor choices, because of your laws, we need to be here. We need to be here for our safety and for our lives and for others," said Eben Harrison, a junior at Cape Elizabeth High School.

Harrison was among a group of students from Cape Elizabeth and South Portland high schools who delivered a letter to Collins' office and met with a staff person.

A spokesperson issued a statement saying

that Collins has been meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators to find consensus on gun safety legislation, and they are "making rapid progress toward a common sense package."