Angus King endorses Janet Mills' re-election campaign

Maine Independent Senator Angus King is endorsing Janet Mills in her re-election campaign against former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and Independent Sam Hunkler.

At a press conference on Friday, King commended Mills for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said deciding to close businesses and restrict gatherings were tough decisions politically.

"But these decisions literally saved lives," King said. "And the governor never quit. She didn't back down. She didn't get intimidated. And I'm sure there were moments when you wished you didn't have to make some of those decisions. But she listened to the science, and that really made a difference."

King also touted Mills' ability to listen to members of both parties, such as when she used much of this year's budget surplus on $850 "inflation relief" payments to residents.

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins already endorsed LePage as part of a rally announcing his run for governor late last year.

In 2014, King endorsed Independent Eliot Cutler before switching to Democrat Mike Michaud.