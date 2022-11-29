Additional revenues could bolster Gov. Mills’ energy assistance plan

Maine's nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee anticipates that state coffers will receive an additional $280 million for the fiscal year ending in June, a projection that's expected to figure into Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' proposal for heating and electricity assistance.

The governor said in a statement Tuesday that she'll put forward an emergency bill later this week aimed at providing relief to low- and middle-income Mainers struggling with high electric and heating bills.

Mills has not said exactly how she plans to provide that relief, but the positive revenue forecast will help determine how much the state can provide and who will benefit.

The governor's proposal could be the first order of business for a new legislature that will be sworn in next Wednesday.

Democrats control the House and Senate, but passing the governor's proposal on an emergency basis will require two-thirds support and that means Republicans votes will be needed.