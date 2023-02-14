WATCH: Janet Mills details $10.3 billion budget proposal in annual address to Legislature

Gov. Janet Mills urged lawmakers on Tuesday to approve new state investments to expand affordable housing options, to address substance use and to continue offering two years of free community college to recent high school graduates.

In her annual address to the Legislature, Mills also announced additional steps her administration is taking to respond to a spate of recent child deaths at the hands of their parents. And the Democrat set a new goal of obtaining 100% of Maine’s electricity from renewable sources by 2040 — 10 years earlier than her administration’s previous goal.

“By accelerating our pace toward 100% clean energy, we will reduce costs for Maine people, create new jobs and career opportunities that strengthen our economy, and protect us from the ravages of climate change,” Mills said.

Mills' roughly hourlong speech was, in part, a recitation of the progress she said the state has made in recent years to improve access to housing and health care, increase K-12 education funding and to address emerging problems such as PFAS contamination. But the speech was Mills’ opportunity to outline in more detail — for lawmakers and for the public — the policy priorities contained in her $10.3 billion budget proposal.

Lawmakers have just started their review of that two-year budget and have free rein to make significant changes over the coming months. Republicans, for instance, are calling for the state to take advantage of projected surpluses to cut taxes.

“We’ll 100% support funds for things like nursing homes, money for the disabled, schools, roads, bridges and a safety net for Mainers,” House Minority Leader Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, said afterward. “But what we’re concerned about is, as the governor stated tonight, the revenue is $1.2 billion above the baseline ... so we feel like pencils need to be sharpened a little bit here. And we’d like to a reduction in this budget and a tax cut.”

But Mills asked lawmakers to continue priorities set in the last budget, such as continuing to provide free meals to all public school students and fulfilling the state’s obligation to foot 55% of K-12 education costs.

“My budget proposal includes $101 million to continue this commitment, investing directly in our schools, teachers, and staff and helping our communities hold the line on property taxes,” Mills said.

With Maine in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, Mills said her budget includes $30 million to build more housing through programs that helped subsidize construction of hundreds of new affordable units around the state.

Maine also lost a record number of residents to fatal drug overdoses last year — an estimated 716 deaths that represented a 13% increase over the previous record set in 2021.

Mills announced plans to increase distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone by 25%. She also said that, in collaboration with the attorney general’s office, the administration will work to increase the number of trained liaisons who respond alongside police officers to drug-related calls in order to encourage people to enter treatment and recovery programs.

She also touted her administration’s plans to spend $237 million in state and federal dollars to increase reimbursement rates for methadone clinics, residential treatment programs and school and community-based services.

In response to ongoing concerns about Maine’s child welfare programs, Mills said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will “embed” a clinical, substance use disorder expert in each child welfare district office “to better recognize the influence of substance use, to navigate the risks to children and to steer parents into treatment.”

She is also proposing to expand family recovery courts that seek to get parents into treatment. And she signaled a willingness to work with lawmakers who are scrutinizing the child welfare system in the wake of multiple deaths of children who were in that system.

“As we talk about ways to improve our child welfare system, we must also have a robust debate about all the ways we can improve the overall wellbeing of all children and families,” Mills said. “I pledge to you that my administration will not shy away from any good, effective idea to ensure that every child in Maine is happy and healthy. We cannot and shall not rest in this fight.”

Democratic leaders praised Mills’ tone and her priorities.

“In her first term, we were able to fully fund public education, increase access to health care, including reproductive health care, provide free community college, and reduce property taxes — all while navigating a global pandemic,” House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, said in a statement. “As we consider this next budget, we must ask ourselves, what more can we do to ensure we are meeting the needs of all Maine families? I commend Governor Mills for her ongoing commitment to vital investments in housing and childcare, but as the Legislature negotiates our final spending proposal, we must meet Mainers in their communities to identify what more we can do.”

In a pre-recorded response, Faulkingham and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Trey Stewart accused Mills and Democrats of wanting to spend too much.

“The goal for this budget should be clear — Maine must be a place where Maine people can afford to live, work, raise a family and retire,” Stewart said. “And this budget moves us in the wrong direction for that dream.”

Democrats could pass a majority budget without Republican support but have only a few weeks to do so and would risk casting a partisan cloud over the rest of the 2023 session. Instead, they would need to some Republican support to pass a budget with the two-thirds support necessary to take effect at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Speaking to reporters after the governor’s speech, Faulkingham said he believes the parties will get there.

“I’m really optimistic about the way this has all started out,” Faulkingham said.