Maine Senate passes resolution in support of Ukraine

The Maine Senate has voted to support a resolution expressing solidarity with Ukraine and support for the U.S. efforts to help the country in its war against Russia.

The 27-to-4 vote in the Senate came two days after a contentious debate in the House between a handful of Democratic and Republican lawmakers. While one Republican senator spoke in opposition on Thursday to a resolution he described as war propaganda, it received stronger bipartisan support in the Senate than in the House, where the vote was 87-54.

The resolution expresses the Legislature's support for "peace, diplomacy and an immediate end to the invasion." It also expresses support for continued U.S. economic, humanitarian and security support to Ukraine.