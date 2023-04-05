Maine AG Aaron Frey apologizes for not immediately disclosing romantic relationship with subordinate

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey is apologizing for not immediately disclosing an ongoing romantic relationship with a subordinate. The employee is now under the supervision of someone else.

In a statement provided by a public relations consultant not affiliated with the AG's office, Frey said the relationship began last August and that he should have disclosed it sooner.

"While our relationship has not violated any legal rules, office policy or law, I have directed Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub to supervise this person moving forward as this personal relationship continues," he said in a statement. "This is to ensure that we have appropriate boundaries between us. I should have done this once we realized we had feelings for one another. It was an error in judgment and for that I am sorry."

While Frey has directed deputy AG Christopher Taub to supervise the employee, it was not clear when that change was made.

Maine has a policy for state employees that says supervisors are required to disclose personal relationships with subordinates.

Such policies are designed to guard against perceptions of workplace favoritism and to minimize the possibility that the subordinate employee feels pressure to continue a personal relationship with their boss.

The employee is not named in the statement, which was sent to state press outlets Tuesday evening.

Frey has been twice elected by the Legislature and has held that position since 2019.