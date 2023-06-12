Voters could decide the design of Maine’s state flag

Both chambers of the Legislature have endorsed asking voters whether to swap out Maine’s traditional state flag with an older version that has surged in popularity in recent years.

For several years now, there's been a push to replace Maine's existing state flag — featuring the state seal set against a blue background — with a design featuring a pine tree and a blue star. While those efforts have failed in the Legislature, what some people refer to as the "Pine Tree flag" can already be found on many flagpoles, T-shirts, hats, lapel pins and car bumper stickers around the state.

Last week, the majority of senators endorsed a bill that would send the issue to voters through a statewide referendum. And on Monday, the House followed suit by voting 75-63 to give voters the final say. That’s a larger margin than an earlier House vote, which followed more than an hour of debate, that would have swapped out the two designs without sending the issue to voters.

The more simplistic flag featuring a pine tree and a star is based on Maine’s first official state flag, which was used for less than a decade at the turn of the last century. In 1909, the Legislature voted to replace it with the blue flag still in use today, which features a pine tree, a moose, a sailor and a farmer along with the words “Maine” and “Dirigo” — the state motto.

Supporters of original pine tree flag say it is more unique and will help Maine stand out in a field of state flags dominated by state seals set against blue backgrounds. Opponents have said the proposed design looks cartoonish with its simplicity and does not adequately reflect the state’s heritage and history.

The measure faces additional votes in the House and Senate but Gov. Janet Mills has yet to take a position on the flag issue. Lawmakers are also considering a separate bill to replace Maine’s chickadee license plates with a new design based on the Pine Tree flag.