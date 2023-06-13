Committee vote signals uncertain future for bill banning foreign influence in referendum campaigns

A legislative committee on Tuesday split on sending a question regarding foreign entity election spending in referendum campaigns to the voters.

The bill was one of four citizen referendums at the center of a recent Maine Supreme Court ruling. Justices determined last week that the Legislature could enact LD 1610 during a special session without sending it to voters, as long as the language did not change. The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee's 6-to-6 vote on the measure indicates it may face a tough fight once it reaches the floor.

The bill would prevent some foreign government-owned entities from electioneering in ballot referendum campaigns. The split was along party lines, with Republicans who opposed the bill saying it would be too restrictive and should go to voters.

Supporters argued the measure is popular and likely to pass at the ballot box anyway.

"If it doesn't work, the people will vote on it," said Sen. Craig Hickman, a Democrat and a committee chair, "but I'm going to do what the people asked us to do when they testify at the public hearing."

If the Legislature enacts the bill, it will be the first citizen-initiated law passed in 16 years. A previous attempt to close the loophole preventing foreign government-owned entities from participating in referendums was vetoed by Gov. Janet Mills two years ago.

